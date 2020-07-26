Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.