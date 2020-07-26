Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of BCC opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

