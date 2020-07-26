Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.15.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

