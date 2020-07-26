Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:CRD.A opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 20.29%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

