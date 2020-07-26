Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

CWCO opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $5,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

