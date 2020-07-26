Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $702.50 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
