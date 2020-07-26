Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $702.50 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

