TheStreet Upgrades Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPX. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.18. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

