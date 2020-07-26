Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily



