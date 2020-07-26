TheStreet Upgrades Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) to A

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Shares of KMB opened at $147.34 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

