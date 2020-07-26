Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.20.
Shares of MANH opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.04.
In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 552,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
