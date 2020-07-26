Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.20.

Shares of MANH opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 58.76%. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 552,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

