Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

