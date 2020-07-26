Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

Shares of SWIR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $408.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 308,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 943,697 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.