Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.