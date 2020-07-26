Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Landmark Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

LARK stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 21.36%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $113,589.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

