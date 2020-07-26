Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $66,466,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 194.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 761,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after buying an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

