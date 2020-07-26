21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

