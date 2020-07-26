Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.88.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

