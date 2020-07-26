Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$119.33 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.14.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.