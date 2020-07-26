ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChannelAdvisor traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 70038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.