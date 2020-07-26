eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Down 30.6% on Analyst Downgrade

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price dropped 30.6% on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $200.00. The company traded as low as $74.59 and last traded at $79.17, approximately 10,312,051 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,078% from the average daily volume of 875,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $174.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.15.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in eHealth by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eHealth by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eHealth by 1,909.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.