Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $89.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold 279,373 shares of company stock worth $26,158,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 222.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 291,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 178,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

