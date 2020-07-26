Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to $13.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $6.71 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55.

ARC Resources

