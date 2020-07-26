Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WMMVY stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

