WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.71 on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

