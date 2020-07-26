Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $2.19 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

