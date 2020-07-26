Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
OTCMKTS WTER opened at $2.19 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
