TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$79.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$69.13 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

