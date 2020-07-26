Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on L. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.75. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

