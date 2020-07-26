Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

TSE:L opened at C$69.13 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$59.01 and a one year high of C$77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.75.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

