Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$40.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.52. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

