MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$23.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -103.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$639,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,571. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$538,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,543,949.56. Insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,200 in the last ninety days.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.