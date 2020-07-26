Canaccord Genuity Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$23.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.46.

MFC stock opened at C$18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 163.75 and a quick ratio of 92.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

