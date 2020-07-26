Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$2.30 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.30 price target on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of $483.77 million and a P/E ratio of -91.54. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,575. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,651,612 shares in the company, valued at C$9,163,675.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,544,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,780.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

