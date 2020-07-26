Msci (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $385.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.24. Msci has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

