Imax (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Imax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.51.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

