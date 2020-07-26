Corning (GLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.29 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

