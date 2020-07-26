Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

