Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jul 26th, 2020

Visa (NYSE:V) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE V opened at $195.15 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

