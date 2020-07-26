FY2020 Earnings Forecast for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $25.07 on Friday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

