Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.87. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

CP opened at C$367.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$349.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$332.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$376.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equity Residential Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Equity Residential Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Visa Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Visa Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc Lifted by National Bank Financial
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc Lifted by National Bank Financial
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Premium Brands Price Target to C$76.00
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Premium Brands Price Target to C$76.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report