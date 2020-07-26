Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.87. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

CP opened at C$367.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$349.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$332.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$376.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

