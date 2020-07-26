FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$12.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.60. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

