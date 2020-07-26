Royal Bank of Canada Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$76.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial set a C$95.00 price objective on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.59. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,937,412.28.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

