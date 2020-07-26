Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources Price Target to $13.00
Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources Price Target to $13.00
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC
WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC
Alkaline Water Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright
Alkaline Water Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright
TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies Price Target to C$79.00
TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies Price Target to C$79.00
Loblaw Companies Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at National Bank Financial
Loblaw Companies Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report