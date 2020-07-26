Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.