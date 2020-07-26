Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a C$0.90 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.14.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

