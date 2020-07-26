BMO Capital Markets Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$95.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$91.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.59.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,937,412.28.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

