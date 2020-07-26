Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.14.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.42.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

