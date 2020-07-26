TD Securities Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$97.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$95.00 price target on Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$91.93 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$102.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at C$2,937,412.28.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.