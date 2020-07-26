Royal Bank of Canada Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.14.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

