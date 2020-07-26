US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

