Benchmark Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$14.00

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.69.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$30.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

