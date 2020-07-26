Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.69.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

